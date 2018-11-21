IVF in Costa Rica

Costa Rica News – 40 couples have withdrawn lawsuits against the CCSS because their goal was not to get money rather to get the CCSS to start in vitro fertilization.

The institution promised that the Reproductive Medicine Unit would be inaugurated in February 2019 and operational by June in exchange that the suits be dropped. So basically Costa Rica is running behind, which should be a surprise to no one.

The CCSS was supposed to start the treatments in September 2017 according to a decree established in a second international trial against the CCSS before the Inter-American Court of Human Rights yet to this date the procedure is only offered in private clinics.

The first international trial regarding Costa Rica and IVF was in 2012. The resolution forced the country to reestablish in vitro fertilization which it had banned in the Constitutional Chamber in 2000. Since the return of IVF, 71 babies have been conceived using the technique.

The second trial, in 2016, forced the CCSS to offer it in public hospitals. The High Complexity Reproductive Medicine Unit, at the CCSS, carries an investment of $7.6 million.